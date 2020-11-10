San Antonio area's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, hitting 8.4% on Monday

click to enlarge
In yet another warning sign Bexar County may be on the cusp of a COVID-19 surge, Mayor Ron Nirenberg revealed Monday evening that the weekly positivity rate has risen to 8.4%
The new number reflects an unwelcome trend. After dipping below 5% in early October, local positivity rates have risen almost weekly.
Public health officials set a positivity rate of 5% or lower as a benchmark to show the virus is under control. The positivity rate is the percentage of locally administered coronavirus tests that come back positive.
On Monday, the county also recorded 417 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The seven-day moving average of cases now stands at 234.
Currently, 294 people are in local hospitals to treat coronavirus infections. Of the total, 55 are from El Paso, which sent some of its patients to San Antonio as it deals with a surge that threatens to overwhelm its health care system.
The Bexar County trend comes as public health experts warn that infection rates across the country are skyrocketing and could lead to an unsustainable number of hospitalizations this fall and winter.
The number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 grew by 73% over the past 30 days hitting a record 59,008, according to a Reuters analysis
.That eclipses a July 22 high of 58,370.
According to Reuters, Texas reported the highest number of hospitalized patients: 6,103.
