No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

San Antonio area's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, hitting 8.4% on Monday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department
  • Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.
In yet another warning sign Bexar County may be on the cusp of a COVID-19 surge, Mayor Ron Nirenberg revealed Monday evening that the weekly positivity rate has risen to 8.4%.

The new number reflects an unwelcome trend. After dipping below 5% in early October, local positivity rates have risen almost weekly.



Public health officials set a positivity rate of 5% or lower as a benchmark to show the virus is under control. The positivity rate is the percentage of locally administered coronavirus tests that come back positive.

On Monday, the county also recorded 417 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The seven-day moving average of cases now stands at 234.

Currently, 294 people are in local hospitals to treat coronavirus infections. Of the total, 55 are from El Paso, which sent some of its patients to San Antonio as it deals with a surge that threatens to overwhelm its health care system.

The Bexar County trend comes as public health experts warn that infection rates across the country are skyrocketing and could lead to an unsustainable number of hospitalizations this fall and winter.

The number of Americans hospitalized with COVID-19 grew by 73% over the past 30 days hitting a record 59,008, according to a Reuters analysis.That eclipses a July 22 high of 58,370.

According to Reuters, Texas reported the highest number of hospitalized patients: 6,103.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. White supremacist organization distributes anti-Black Lives Matter flyers to San Antonio homes Read More

  2. San Antonio's Animal Care Services reaches 92% live-release rate, the highest in its history Read More

  3. The Mendoza Line: Texas Democrats startled to learn Republicans also voted in this election Read More

  4. Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status Read More

  5. Ready or not, lawmakers began filing bills Monday for next meeting of Texas Legislature Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation