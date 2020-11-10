No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Texas State Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio pre-files marijuana legalization bill

Posted By on Tue, Nov 10, 2020 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge UNSPLASH / JEFF W
  • Unsplash / Jeff W
Texas State Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, is already making good on a campaign promise to turn over a new leaf for the state.

On Monday, Gutierrez — who made marijuana legalization a primary issue during his run — pre-filed a bill that would legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use in Texas if passed.



The former SA city councilman and current state rep's bill isn't the only marijuana-centric legislation already filed for the next legislative session. Sen. José Menendez, D-San Antonio, offered up a more modest bill proposing the expansion of the state's medical marijuana program.

In a statement supplied to KSAT, Gutierrez touted his bill as way to bolster the state's coffers as it grapples with declining revenues.

"There is going to be a budget shortfall to affect all Texans next legislation session, however, I look forward to working with my colleagues to offer a real solution," Gutierrez said.

"This bill will generate new revenue and create at least 30,000 high-paying jobs," he continued. "Our state’s economic future is uncertain, and in order to best serve our state, we have to look at cannabis legalization as a solution and not keep going back to the taxpayers and raise their taxes."

