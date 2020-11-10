Texas State Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio pre-files marijuana legalization bill

click to enlarge
Texas State Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, is already making good on a campaign promise to turn over a new leaf for the state.
On Monday, Gutierrez — who made marijuana legalization
a primary issue during his run — pre-filed a bill that would legalize cannabis for both medical and recreational use in Texas if passed.
The former SA city councilman and current state rep's bill isn't the only marijuana-centric legislation already filed
for the next legislative session. Sen. José Menendez, D-San Antonio, offered up a more modest bill proposing the expansion of the state's medical marijuana program.
In a statement supplied to KSAT
, Gutierrez touted his bill as way to bolster the state's coffers as it grapples with declining revenues.
"There is going to be a budget shortfall to affect all Texans next legislation session, however, I look forward to working with my colleagues to offer a real solution," Gutierrez said.
"This bill will generate new revenue and create at least 30,000 high-paying jobs," he continued. "Our state’s economic future is uncertain, and in order to best serve our state, we have to look at cannabis legalization as a solution and not keep going back to the taxpayers and raise their taxes."
