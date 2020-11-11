San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says his COVID-19 test came back negative after 'brief exposure'

click to enlarge Twitter / @Ron_Nirenberg

Mayor Ron Nirenberg helps hand out sanitizer to small businesses during an event this summer.

After revealing that he's been in self-quarantine since coming into contact with someone with COVID-19, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted Tuesday night that his test for the coronavirus came back negative.Nirenberg said he will continue to self-quarantine for two weeks to adhere to public health guidelines.Nirenberg revealed that he came into contact with the person on Saturday and that the exposure was "brief." The mayor was wearing a mask at the time and learned about the potential exposure on Tuesday morning.Nirenberg's potential exposure came less than a week after Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also entered self-quarantine following contact with a county employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The judge's test also came back negative.