No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says his COVID-19 test came back negative after 'brief exposure'

Posted By on Wed, Nov 11, 2020 at 9:37 AM

click to enlarge Mayor Ron Nirenberg helps hand out sanitizer to small businesses during an event this summer. - TWITTER / @RON_NIRENBERG
  • Twitter / @Ron_Nirenberg
  • Mayor Ron Nirenberg helps hand out sanitizer to small businesses during an event this summer.
After revealing that he's been in self-quarantine since coming into contact with someone with COVID-19, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted Tuesday night that his test for the coronavirus came back negative.

Nirenberg said he will continue to self-quarantine for two weeks to adhere to public health guidelines. 



Nirenberg revealed that he came into contact with the person on Saturday and that the exposure was "brief." The mayor was wearing a mask at the time and learned about the potential exposure on Tuesday morning.


Nirenberg's potential exposure came less than a week after Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff also entered self-quarantine following contact with a county employee who tested positive for COVID-19. The judge's test also came back negative.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. CNN calls out Ted Cruz over bullshit claim the network stopped counting COVID deaths after Biden won Read More

  2. Texas State Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio pre-files marijuana legalization bill Read More

  3. Study ranks Texas as one of the fattest states in America, and San Antonio helps tip the scale Read More

  4. San Antonio's Animal Care Services reaches 92% live-release rate, the highest in its history Read More

  5. San Antonio area's COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb, hitting 8.4% on Monday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation