No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 12, 2020

Data shows CPS Energy disconnections skyrocketed under current CEO Paula Gold-Williams

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 4:35 PM

CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an energy symposium. - CPS ENERGY
  • CPS Energy
  • CPS Energy CEO Paula Gold Williams speaks during an energy symposium.
Although CPS Energy suspended disconnections amid the pandemic, the city-owned utility switched off power to a record number of customers during the tenure of current CEO Paula Gold-Williams, a new data analysis shows.

The highest annual number of CPS disconnections of homes and businesses behind on their bills came in 2018, when it switched off power to 99,908 customers, according to data obtained under an open-records request by the Lone Star Chapter of the Sierra Club.



That record was set two years after Gold-Williams took the reins. In 2016, the year she was hired by CPS, the utility switched off power to 90,837 accounts, setting the previous record. The following year, the number dropped to 75,131.

In contrast, disconnections averaged around 50,000 a year under Milton Lee, who served as CEO from 2002 to 2010, and under Doyle Beneby, who helmed the utility from 2010 to 2015. However, the number did spike to 72,000 the year Beneby left.

In 2019, CPS disconnected 53,391 customers, a number more in line with those under the previous two CEOs.

CPS officials were unavailable for comment Thursday afternoon on the numbers, which were first reported on the environmental blog Deceleration, operated by Sierra Club organizer Greg Harman.

However, the blog noted that Gold-Williams pledged the moratorium on disconnections would remain in place through the end of the year.

“Some of the numbers I saw, such as the number of summer shutoffs across ZIP Codes, certainly surprised me in relation to CPS Energy’s claims that they don’t perform shutoffs during extreme weather conditions such as heat waves,” Shaneal Harun, the Sierra Club intern who analyzed the data told Deceleration. “Other numbers were less surprising, [reflecting] the existing inequities in San Antonio."

The data analysis comes as community organizations push Mayor Ron Nirenberg and city council to get tougher on the utility over its environmental record and treatment of low-income customers.

Nearly two dozen community organizations signed a list of policy recommendations submitted last month to the mayor and council. Among their recommendations was a call to stop disconnecting residents who were at or below 200% of the federal poverty line.

"While disconnections are currently paused in response to the economic crisis that has followed the COVID-19 pandemic, other city-owned utilities have begun returning to disconnecting power to the most vulnerable households for non-payment, and it’s just a matter of time before CPS Energy returns to their former behavior," the letter cautions.

Neither Nirenberg, council nor CPS has directly responded to the letter calling for an end to disconnects, according to the Sierra Club's Harman. However, he added that he's been in touch with the Nirenberg's staff and hopes the conversations result in the mayor bringing the issue to CPS's board of directors.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. NEISD teacher arrested, resigns after allegedly soliciting sex from 14-year-old student Read More

  2. Texas becomes first U.S. state with 1 million COVID-19 cases, blowing past many entire countries Read More

  3. San Antonio's Animal Care Services reaches 92% live-release rate, the highest in its history Read More

  4. Trump insiders shitting bricks over former San Antonian Brad Parscale's new book deal Read More

  5. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick backs Trump's claims of rigged election, offers $1 million for voter fraud tips Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation