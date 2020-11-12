No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 12, 2020

NEISD teacher arrested, resigns after allegedly soliciting sex from 14-year-old student

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 11:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
North East Independent School District teacher Michael Rocha been arrested on charges that he solicited sex from a 14-year-old student on social media, according to a MySA report.

Rocha has also resigned from his position as math teacher and coach at Kruger Middle School amid the investigation, MySA reports.



Rocha, 29, messaged the female student on Snapchat at the beginning of the month, according to an arrest affidavit. When the student didn't recognize his username, he revealed his identity and requested that she not tell anyone about their conversation.

He proceeded to invite the student to his house to have sex, MySA reports, citing the affidavit.

The affidavit also alleges that Rocha sent inappropriate photos to the student, who subsequently told a family member. The family then reported the incident to NEISD and the San Antonio Police Department.

Rocha was arrested on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student, and his bail was set at $40,000.

"He resigned from Krueger Middle School on Nov. 9," NEISD Executive Director of Communications Aubrey Chancellor said in a statement provided to KSAT. "He had been with the District since 2016. He was a math teacher and coach. NEISD reported the allegations to SAPD, NEPD, Child Protective Services and we are proceeding with our usual notifications to State Board for Educator Certification."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump insiders shitting bricks over former San Antonian Brad Parscale's new book deal Read More

  2. Texas becomes first U.S. state with 1 million COVID-19 cases, blowing past many entire countries Read More

  3. San Antonio's Animal Care Services reaches 92% live-release rate, the highest in its history Read More

  4. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick backs Trump's claims of rigged election, offers $1 million for voter fraud tips Read More

  5. Texas State Senator-elect Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio pre-files marijuana legalization bill Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation