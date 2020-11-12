NEISD teacher arrested, resigns after allegedly soliciting sex from 14-year-old student

click to enlarge
North East Independent School District teacher Michael Rocha been arrested on charges that he solicited sex from a 14-year-old student on social media, according to a MySA report

Rocha has also resigned from his position as math teacher and coach at Kruger Middle School amid the investigation, MySA reports.
Rocha, 29, messaged the female student on Snapchat at the beginning of the month, according to an arrest affidavit. When the student didn't recognize his username, he revealed his identity and requested that she not tell anyone about their conversation.
He proceeded to invite the student to his house to have sex, MySA reports, citing the affidavit.
The affidavit also alleges that Rocha sent inappropriate photos to the student, who subsequently told a family member. The family then reported the incident to NEISD and the San Antonio Police Department.
Rocha was arrested on the charge of improper relationship between educator and student, and his bail was set at $40,000.
"He resigned from Krueger Middle School on Nov. 9," NEISD Executive Director of Communications Aubrey Chancellor said in a statement provided to KSAT
. "He had been with the District since 2016. He was a math teacher and coach. NEISD reported the allegations to SAPD, NEPD, Child Protective Services and we are proceeding with our usual notifications to State Board for Educator Certification."
