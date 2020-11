San Antonio has some of the highest vehicle theft rates of any major city, study shows

click to enlarge Jordan Graff/ Unsplash

Lock those car doors, San Antonio.The Alamo City ranks 13th among large U.S. metros for incidents of auto theft, according to a new study by website AutoinsuranceEZ. The ranking is based on data from the FBI Uniform Crime Report and the U.S. Census Bureau.San Antonio's vehicle theft rate increased 10% from 2017 to 2019, even as the overall U.S. numbers declined during that time, the research shows. An average of 333 vehicles were stolen per 100,000 residents in San Antonio during the study period.Portland, Oregon ranked as the worst city for vehicle thefts in the report, while San Jose, California, and Seattle landed at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.San Antonio-area auto thefts happens more frequently around interstates and after 9 p.m., according to the analysis. The biggest break-in day is Sunday, in the hours after midnight.Vehicle thefts added up to $112 million in property losses for Bexar County residents during 2017, according to the study.