No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 12, 2020

San Antonio has some of the highest vehicle theft rates of any major city, study shows

Posted By on Thu, Nov 12, 2020 at 9:25 AM

click to enlarge JORDAN GRAFF/ UNSPLASH
  • Jordan Graff/ Unsplash
Lock those car doors, San Antonio.

The Alamo City ranks 13th among large U.S. metros for incidents of auto theft, according to a new study by website AutoinsuranceEZ. The ranking is based on data from the FBI Uniform Crime Report and the U.S. Census Bureau.



San Antonio's vehicle theft rate increased 10% from 2017 to 2019, even as the overall U.S. numbers declined during that time, the research shows. An average of 333 vehicles were stolen per 100,000 residents in San Antonio during the study period.

Portland, Oregon ranked as the worst city for vehicle thefts in the report, while San Jose, California, and Seattle landed at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

San Antonio-area auto thefts happens more frequently around interstates and after 9 p.m., according to the analysis. The biggest break-in day is Sunday, in the hours after midnight.

Vehicle thefts added up to $112 million in property losses for Bexar County residents during 2017, according to the study.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Trump insiders shitting bricks over former San Antonian Brad Parscale's new book deal Read More

  2. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick backs Trump's claims of rigged election, offers $1 million for voter fraud tips Read More

  3. Texas becomes first U.S. state with 1 million COVID-19 cases, blowing past many entire countries Read More

  4. San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says his COVID-19 test came back negative after 'brief exposure' Read More

  5. CNN calls out Ted Cruz over bullshit claim the network stopped counting COVID deaths after Biden won Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation