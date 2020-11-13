No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, November 13, 2020

Fort Hood to honor slain Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén with memorial gate on the installation

Posted By on Fri, Nov 13, 2020 at 11:11 AM

click image A south SA mural honors slain Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén. - INSTAGRAM / KFLORES56
  • Instagram / kflores56
  • A south SA mural honors slain Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén.
Nearly five months after the discovery of Army Specialist Vanessa Guillén’s remains near the Killeen installation of Fort Hood, the military base has announced they will honor her by naming an entrance gate after her, according to the Army Times.

The outlet reports that Army officials invited Guillén’s family members onto the installation Tuesday, asking for their input on design concepts for a memorial gate. The designated gate leads to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment area where Guillén served before she was murdered earlier this year.



"One of the reasons we invited the Guillén family [Tuesday] was to discuss and review design concepts and survey a proposed site of a gate we plan to name in Vanessa’s honor," Fort Hood commander Lt. Gen. Pat White said in a statement. "Their input is important for our final design that will come to fruition over the next few months."

Fort Hood officials also recently launched a year-long effort to identify and eradicate three leading issues from the ranks of the post's soldiers: sexual assault and harassment, extremism and racism, and suicide.

"Vanessa’s life was a catalyst for us to implement action to improve trust, discipline, and teamwork across our formations," White said. "All of our 38,000 soldiers at Fort Hood are important, and — like Specialist Guillén — each volunteered to serve our nation. They deserve our best leadership."

Guillén was last seen working on Fort Hood in late April. After a months-long search, her remains were found near a river 20 miles outside of Killeen, where the Army base is located.

When police confronted another Fort Hood soldier believed to have been involved in her disappearance, authorities say the soldier fatally shot himself before they could detain him for questioning.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. NEISD teacher arrested, resigns after allegedly soliciting sex from 14-year-old student Read More

  2. In this San Antonio classroom, a teacher divides her time between 'roomies' and 'zoomies' Read More

  3. Data shows CPS Energy disconnections skyrocketed under current CEO Paula Gold-Williams Read More

  4. In economic crisis, Texas Democrats push to legalize marijuana. Key Republicans likely stand in the way. Read More

  5. San Antonio has some of the highest vehicle theft rates of any major city, study shows Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation