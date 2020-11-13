Texas has 10th-lowest lowest flu vaccination rate, according to study of CDC data

click to enlarge
Even though medical experts say almost everyone should get a flu vaccine this season to avoid a "twindemic," a new study shows that Texans are less likely to hold still for such a shot than residents of most other states.
Indeed, the Lone Star State has the nation's 10th-lowest flu vaccination rate, according to the study by insurance website AdvisorSmith
. The ranking is based on a three-year analysis of Centers for Disease Control data.
With an average of 44.3% of Texans showing up for flu immunizations over the past three years, the state lags the national average of 47.6%.
Public health officials have urged people to get immunized this year to avoid overburdening hospitals and doctors as COVID-19 numbers head to a likely spike over the winter.
While Texas trails other states in vaccinations, there's been an upward trend in the state, according to the study. The flu vaccination rate jumped from 37.6% in the 2017-2018 season to 47.9% in 2018-2019.
Rhode Island led the country in vaccination turnout, recording a 57.1% flu shot rate. Florida reported the lowest rate at 40.3%.
The variation between states comes down to the ability to distribute the vaccine and convince residents to show up for it, the study's authors wrote.
