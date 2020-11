Texas has 10th-lowest lowest flu vaccination rate, according to study of CDC data

click to enlarge CDC/ Unsplash

Even though medical experts say almost everyone should get a flu vaccine this season to avoid a "twindemic," a new study shows that Texans are less likely to hold still for such a shot than residents of most other states.Indeed, the Lone Star State has the nation's 10th-lowest flu vaccination rate, according to the study by insurance website AdvisorSmith . The ranking is based on a three-year analysis of Centers for Disease Control data.With an average of 44.3% of Texans showing up for flu immunizations over the past three years, the state lags the national average of 47.6%.Public health officials have urged people to get immunized this year to avoid overburdening hospitals and doctors as COVID-19 numbers head to a likely spike over the winter.While Texas trails other states in vaccinations, there's been an upward trend in the state, according to the study. The flu vaccination rate jumped from 37.6% in the 2017-2018 season to 47.9% in 2018-2019.Rhode Island led the country in vaccination turnout, recording a 57.1% flu shot rate. Florida reported the lowest rate at 40.3%.The variation between states comes down to the ability to distribute the vaccine and convince residents to show up for it, the study's authors wrote.