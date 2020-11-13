Texas was among a handful (sorry, not sorry) of states that watched more porn on Election Night

Apparently, horny Texans don't let much get in the way of pounding off or rubbing one out — not even a historic presidential election.
Texas was one of just six U.S. states whose consumption of porn didn't go down (see what we did there?) during the evening of November 3, according to a web-traffic analysis by X-rated content provider Pornhub
.
The Lone Star State's visits to the site increased by 1% starting at 6 p.m. Election Day. Meanwhile, traffic from 44 other states and the District of Columbia fell off by as much as 13.5%. Overall, the site experienced an 11% drop at that point and remained, well, kind of limp for the rest of the night.
However, according to the data, folks were more than ready to get back to their sticky keyboards again once the bulk of the races had been called. Pornhub's traffic was up by 14% by 6 a.m. the following morning.
-
Courtesy Image / Porn Hub
While Texas was among four states with Election Night traffic increases that pollsters would deem "statistically insignificant" — heya, Oklahoma, Colorado, New Mexico and Indiana — two other states were off the fap charts on Election Night.
With an 8.9% increase, Arizonans must have been hot and bothered about the potential of going blue — usually not a color with good connotations when it comes to sex, by the way. And Hawaiians increased their traffic by 9.8%, maybe out of relief they'd get to watch any post-election weirdness from afar.
If you're curious how red states performed versus blue states when it came to curtailing their naughty habits on Election night, Pornhub's got you covered there also.
By 6 p.m., states led by Republican governors experienced a 14% drop in traffic. However, Democrat-led states only declined by 6%. There's even a chart to show you how that looks. We'd love to see CNN or someone splash that across the light-up map.
