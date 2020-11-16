No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 16, 2020

Pearl developer Silver Ventures buys full city block on San Antonio's Museum Reach

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge Silver Ventures recently bought this building on East Josephine Street. - BEN OLIVO / SA HERON
  • Ben Olivo / SA Heron
  • Silver Ventures recently bought this building on East Josephine Street.
The Pearl is primed to grow further north after its developer Silver Ventures purchased a full city block at the northern limit of the River Walk’s Museum Reach.

Silver Ventures bought the 2.2-acre property at 102 E. Josephine St. in late September from Illinois company Glenmorangie LLC, county property records show. It includes a 34,500-square-foot industrial building constructed in 1990, according to the Bexar Appraisal District.

“We have no plans for the property and won’t likely for a few years,” Bill Shown, Silver Ventures’ managing director for real estate, said in a text message. “In the meantime we’re using it for storage, office space and parking.”

The property encompasses the entire city block bounded by the San Antonio River, and Isleta, East Josephine and East Grayson streets.

Silver Ventures has been buying up property around the Pearl in recent years to accommodate its expansion plans. It now owns nearly all the land on both sides of the river between Newell Avenue and East Grayson, and going as far east as U.S. 281.

Last year, the company finished construction of the Southline Residences apartment complex at 226 Newell Ave. On Broadway, construction appears nearly completed on Credit Human’s 12-story headquarters building, and the Oxbow, an eight-story office building that will house Bank of America, among other tenants.

Shown declined to comment on how much Silver Ventures paid for the East Josephine property. The Bexar Appraisal District assessed it at $6.6 million this year.

Richard Webner is a freelance journalist covering Austin and San Antonio, and a former San Antonio Express-News business reporter. Follow him at @RWebner on Twitter.

The San Antonio Heron is a nonprofit news organization dedicated to informing its readers about the changes to downtown and the surrounding communities.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status
San Antonio artist David Alcantar puts Superman at the center of his ongoing art project
Assclown Alert: Egging on Trump's dictatorial tendencies with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
Missed Target: Democrats hoped to paint the state blue in 2020. Here’s what went wrong.
A new generation of chefs and restauranteurs is upping San Antonio’s Chinese food game
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More by Richard Webner, The San Antonio Heron

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Relatives raising money for San Antonio 4 year old who lost both parents to COVID-19 Read More

  2. San Antonio’s West Side debates proposed Buena Vista Historic District Read More

  3. H-E-B buys River Walk land north of Arsenal headquarters near downtown San Antonio Read More

  4. Donald Trump made inroads in South Texas this year. These voters explain why. Read More

  5. Data shows CPS Energy disconnections skyrocketed under current CEO Paula Gold-Williams Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation