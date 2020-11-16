No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 16, 2020

PolitiFact slaps 'Pants on Fire!' rating on Lt. Gov. Patrick's claim Austin is among most dangerous cities

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 11:07 AM

click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick snaps a selfie at a Texas MAGA rally. - TWITTER / DANPATRICK
  • Twitter / DanPatrick
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick snaps a selfie at a Texas MAGA rally.
As many Texans have already figured out, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick seldom lets the facts stand in the way of a good right-wing narrative.

Now, PolitiFact is calling out the master of partisan hyperbole for claiming Austin, whose city council recently voted to reallocate some police funding to social programs, is one of the most dangerous places in the United States. His inference there is that cities that rethink how they fund the cops are overrun by violent crime. 



“The city of Austin is a disaster if you haven’t been there," the Republican said at a "Back the Blue" news conference in Houston late last month. "A great city, now one of the most dangerous cities in America and definitely in Texas."

PolitiFact hit Patrick's Pronouncement with its 'Pants on Fire!' rating, a designation it uses to signify the bullshittiest of bullshit claims. You know, the kind that would be depicted in cartoon form with wafting stink lines and swarms of flies.

Here's the deal: Austin's crime rates don't even remotely bear out Patrick's statement — either that it's among the most dangerous U.S. cities or "definitely" among the most dangerous places in the Lone Star State.

Austin’s violent crime rate of 400 incidents per 100,000 residents ranked 28th among the 30 largest U.S. cities, above only El Paso and San Diego, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting program.

When it comes to Texas, the same source shows Austin ranking 128th among 534 cities spread around the state.

In other words, file this Patrick statement somewhere between equally colorful claims that Black Lives Matter indoctrinates children with communism and that drug lords would be decapitating people in El Paso if not for the border wall.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Relatives raising money for San Antonio 4 year old who lost both parents to COVID-19 Read More

  2. San Antonio’s West Side debates proposed Buena Vista Historic District Read More

  3. H-E-B buys River Walk land north of Arsenal headquarters near downtown San Antonio Read More

  4. Donald Trump made inroads in South Texas this year. These voters explain why. Read More

  5. Data shows CPS Energy disconnections skyrocketed under current CEO Paula Gold-Williams Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation