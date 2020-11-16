No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 16, 2020

Tobin Center to host third annual Drive-By Food Drive to benefit San Antonio Food Bank

Posted By on Mon, Nov 16, 2020 at 4:14 PM

Next week, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts’ volunteer group Tobin Cares will host its third-annual Thanksgiving Drive-By Food Drive to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.

This year, participants will drive away with warm, fuzzy holiday feelings — and a special 2020 Fiesta Medal commemorating the performing arts center’s fifth year in operation.



The drive will take place this Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., when Tobin Cares staff members will be curbside to receive food donations.

According to a Texas Public Radio report, more than 1 in 10 Texans have turned to food banks and charity food programs to feed themselves since the onset of the pandemic.

The San Antonio Food Bank — in collaboration with more than 500 partner agencies such as Tobin Cares — provides assistance to more than 58,000 individuals each week, offering food assistance and distribution as well as job and federal benefits assistance.

