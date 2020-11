Tobin Center to host third annual Drive-By Food Drive to benefit San Antonio Food Bank

click image Instagram / tobincentersa

Next week, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts’ volunteer group Tobin Cares will host its third-annual Thanksgiving Drive-By Food Drive to benefit the San Antonio Food Bank.This year, participants will drive away with warm, fuzzy holiday feelings —a special 2020 Fiesta Medal commemorating the performing arts center’s fifth year in operation.The drive will take place this Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., when Tobin Cares staff members will be curbside to receive food donations.According to a Texas Public Radio report, more than 1 in 10 Texans have turned to food banks and charity food programs to feed themselves since the onset of the pandemic.The San Antonio Food Bank — in collaboration with more than 500 partner agencies such as Tobin Cares — provides assistance to more than 58,000 individuals each week, offering food assistance and distribution as well as job and federal benefits assistance.