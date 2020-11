12-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting on San Antonio's West Side

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A 12-year old boy died on the West Side Friday after he accidentally shot himself in the head, MySA reports According to San Antonio police, Cojuan Singleton suffered a bullet wound at around 6:30 p.m. at the Vista Meadows apartments, located at 1100 Callaghan Road.The police report states that Singleton picked up an adult relative's gun seconds after the relative had put it down, according to MySA. The relative, who owned the pistol, told police that he was cleaning the weapon.Singleton was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.Police told MySA that no charges had been filed as of Monday and that the case is still under investigation.