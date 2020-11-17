Tuesday, November 17, 2020
12-year-old boy dies in accidental shooting on San Antonio's West Side
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 11:21 AM
click to enlarge
A 12-year old boy died on the West Side Friday after he accidentally shot himself in the head, MySA reports
.
According to San Antonio police, Cojuan Singleton suffered a bullet wound at around 6:30 p.m. at the Vista Meadows apartments, located at 1100 Callaghan Road.
The police report states that Singleton picked up an adult relative's gun seconds after the relative had put it down, according to MySA. The relative, who owned the pistol, told police that he was cleaning the weapon.
Singleton was taken to University Hospital, where he later died.
Police told MySA that no charges had been filed as of Monday and that the case is still under investigation.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, shooting, death, accidental shooting, gun deaths, Cojuan Singleton, cleaning gun, accidental firearrm death, firearm death, children, child, pistol, police investigation, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.