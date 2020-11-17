No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 17, 2020

Texas Has Elected A Climate Change Denier to the Railroad Commission

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge Gas flares above the Bayport Industrial District in Harris County. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / JIM EVANS
  • Wikimedia Commons / Jim Evans
  • Gas flares above the Bayport Industrial District in Harris County.
Ten years. That’s how long we have to make massive reductions in carbon emissions before some of the worst effects of climate change become irreversible, according to the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. It will be nearly impossible to reduce greenhouse gases without better regulating the oil and gas industry, which has driven man-made climate change since the Industrial Revolution. But for six years of that crucial decade, a Texan who thinks that climate change is simply a sign of Earth “evolving” will serve as one of three state officials overseeing the oil and gas industry in one of the world’s richest oil fields.

On Tuesday, Republican Jim Wright, the owner of an oilfield waste recycling company, beat Democrat Chrysta Castañeda, an energy lawyer, for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission. Castañeda wasn’t exactly a bleeding heart environmentalist: As an energy lawyer, she had previously represented the likes of T. Boone Pickens, the legendary Texas oilman, and campaigned on “responsible” energy production—such as reducing flaring, the practice of burning off excess natural gas at wells. Had Castañeda won the race, it could have shifted the commission’s openly pro-business stance in the direction of environmental stewardship. The opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from flaring was so important that it led billionaire and former presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg to give Castañeda’s campaign $2.6 million in late October. The race for Railroad Commissioner may have been one of the most obscure elections this year, but it drew outsize national attention because of the outsize impact the next commissioner will have on climate change.

Wright, it seems, will fit right in with his soon-to-be colleagues on the staunchly free-market, regulation averse commission. About a month before election day, Wright made an appearance on a business podcast called Oil and Gas Startup. When the hosts asked Wright about his stance on flaring and climate change, he countered with another question: “Can you tell me of any exact research that says flaring is harming our atmosphere, any worse than emissions from a car or anything else they’re claiming is making changes to our climate?”

The hosts of the podcast couldn’t answer, even though myriad studies and reports have established that flaring releases copious amounts of carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, into the atmosphere. What’s more, when flares are unlit or malfunctioning the gas can be released in the form of methane, a greenhouse gas that is up to 84 times more potent than CO2. Texas leads the nation in oil and gas production—as well as greenhouse gas emissions.

Wright’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment, including a detailed list of questions regarding his remarks on the podcast.

Flaring has become one of the biggest issues facing the Railroad Commission in recent months, as environmentalists and oil majors have joined forces to address the issue. Environmental advocates see flaring as an emission source that can easily be reduced through better regulation; petroleum juggernauts such as BP and Shell see the practice as a threat to their bottom line. The two groups—who rarely agree on anything—have both called on the commission to support a ban on routine flaring. In April, the CEO of Texas-based Pioneer Energy called flaring “the black eye of the Permian.”

On Wednesday, the day after Wright was elected, a French power company dropped out of negotiations on a $7 billion deal with a South Texas liquified natural gas plant. The company—and the French government, which owns a 24 percent stake in it—expressed concerns that the gas it would purchase was “too dirty” since it was drilled from the Permian Basin, where flaring lights up the night sky. In other words, the mere association with the Permian’s incessant flaring was enough to sink the whole deal.

Ryan Sitton, the incumbent who lost his seat to Wright in a March primary, at least entertained the idea of action on flaring—in February, he produced a report that looked at flaring intensity, or the proportion of flared gas to overall oil production. Though environmentalists widely criticized the report for using metrics that were favorable to the industry, it was one of the first times a commissioner had even gone so far as to study the issue. In May, Sitton was the only commission to express concern about an industry plan to store oil underground, potentially contaminating aquifers. Wright’s policy platform similarly recycles industry talking points, though he seems to present a more reasonable stance on flaring than his public comments indicate, stating that the commission should seek out “bad actors” who take advantage of lenient policies.

“Texas continues with its ‘head in the sand’ approach while you have a growing electorate insisting that we act on climate.”

Wright said in the podcast interview that he was motivated to run for the seat after a run-in with commission staff, who “didn’t understand the oil and gas industry and its economics,” and wouldn’t let Wright’s staffers to help write guidance documents. In other words, they wouldn’t let Wright write his own rules. “They were adamantly against that,” he said.

Wright’s business has previously faced scrutiny from the commission. In 2017, the Railroad Commission filed a cease-and-desist order against the Wright-owned DeWitt Recyclable Products and was later fined more than $180,000 for improperly handling waste at a South Texas facility. Wright has denied responsibility for the violations, and he’s facing lawsuits accusing him of fraud, which may still be in court when he officially joins the commission in 2021. Meanwhile, trade groups such as the Texas Oil and Gas Association have expressed confidence in Wright, saying that it believes he will “continue to embrace science-based regulation.”

The Railroad Commission already allows industry to heavily influence its decisions: When the commission formed a Blue Ribbon task force on flaring in December, it was composed entirely of Texas-based oil and gas companies and trade associations, masquerading under the banner of the Texas Methane and Flaring Coalition. “The commission essentially farmed out their policy-writing to an industry trade group and then adopted wholesale what that trade group told them was acceptable,” says Colin Leyden, the Environmental Defense Fund’s director of regulatory and legislative affairs. The coalition recommended a few toothless reforms requiring more paperwork for flaring permits.

As global pressure mounts on the industry to end routine flaring, other states have taken action. Colorado’s oil and gas regulatory agency just announced a ban on the practice. New Mexico has been moving towards stricter methane limits too. But these states account for a small portion of national emissions compared to Texas.

“Texas continues with its ‘head in the sand’ approach while you have a growing electorate insisting that we act on climate,” Leyden says.

The year 2020 saw more than its fair share of climate disasters: the busiest Atlantic hurricane season on record; millions of acres on the West Coast scorched by wildfire; global heat waves; melting permafrost and ice caps. It’s just a preview of what’s next, scientists say, if we don’t curb carbon emissions. Texas could be making a difference by ending flaring like other states, but there’s little chance of that happening under Wright’s watch.

This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. 

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran wants District 3 to recognize its world-class status
San Antonio artist David Alcantar puts Superman at the center of his ongoing art project
Assclown Alert: Egging on Trump's dictatorial tendencies with U.S. Rep. Brian Babin
Missed Target: Democrats hoped to paint the state blue in 2020. Here’s what went wrong.
A new generation of chefs and restauranteurs is upping San Antonio’s Chinese food game
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pearl developer Silver Ventures buys full city block on San Antonio's Museum Reach Read More

  2. Relatives raising money for San Antonio 4 year old who lost both parents to COVID-19 Read More

  3. The Mendoza Line: SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg challenges coronavirus to powerlifting competition Read More

  4. PolitiFact slaps 'Pants on Fire!' rating on Lt. Gov. Patrick's claim Austin is among most dangerous cities Read More

  5. TikTok video goes viral for documenting maskless masses along San Antonio River Walk Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 4, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation