Tuesday, November 17, 2020

TikTok video goes viral for documenting maskless masses along San Antonio River Walk

Posted By on Tue, Nov 17, 2020 at 10:01 AM

San Antonio's River Walk may be a source of tourist revenue and civic pride, but TikTok user @ismilly.mils isn't impressed with how many of its visitors refuse to mask up during the pandemic.

"Texans don't seem too concerned with COVID,” she wrote in a TikTok video shaming the lack of face coverings along the beloved downtown attraction. The clip had nearly 28,000 likes as of press time. 
In case you have forgotten — as folks in the video seem to have — masks are required in the Lone Star State in public spaces and when social distancing isn't possible. Seems reasonable in light of Texas recently becoming the first U.S. state to report a million COVID-19 cases.



@ismilly.mils uploaded her video Thursday, and Twitter account @SanAntonioProbz shared the clip to its 13,000 followers the following day. While many Twitter users defended the Alamo City, insisting that the mask violators were tourists, not everyone was quick to fall in with that logic.

“Nah,” said user @digitlacuache. “I work downtown on Houston Street and hardly anyone is out wearing masks. Babies in strollers no masks, geriatric nightmares not wearing masks, hipster pukes not wearing masks. It’s equal opportunity dumb out here.”

In a followup vid, @ismilly.mils explained that she'd traveled to SA to be with family after suffering a miscarriage. She said she was wearing a mask and got tested before traveling. The clips she recorded were from her walk to and from her hotel, she added.

