Gifting Back: Nine San Antonio nonprofits worth supporting this holiday season

The COVID-19 pandemic has created all kinds of turmoil in our community this year. Beyond the mental health repercussions and loss of life, there are the lost jobs, lost homes and lost livelihoods.
And that makes giving back even more important this holiday season.
If you’re in a position to make charitable donations as we close out the year, these nine San Antonio-based nonprofits could use your help as they work to address the many needs faced by our community.
1. San Antonio Food Bank
The SA Food Bank fights hunger in Southwest Texas, not only through food distribution but also education and advocacy. Each week the organization serves 58,000 individuals and distributes food to 530 other nonprofits across 16 counties. Beyond donations of money and food, they’re always on the lookout for volunteers. safoodbank.org
2. San Antonio Humane Society
SAHA works toward the vision of ending pet overpopulation in Bexar County by finding permanent homes for dogs and cats. It’s a mission the group has been serving since with compassion and respect since 1952. Beyond operating its shelter, SAHA provides spray-and-neuter programs and community education. If you’re looking to give a forever home to a new furry friend or donate to pets in need, SAHA is a good place to start. sahumane.org
3. Interfaith Welcome Coalition
In the summer of 2014, the Interfaith Welcome Coalition came together in response to the overwhelming number of unaccompanied children coming into the U.S. from Central America. To provide a helping hand to the many immigrants fleeing hostile conditions, the group began working with RAICES, a legal aid group. Together, they offer assistance to numerous refugees, asylum seekers and at-risk immigrants as they try to make a better life. interfaithwelcomecoalition.org
4. Meals on Wheels of San Antonio
Last year, Meals on Wheels delivered 1,021,757 fresh and nutritious meals for senior citizens with the help of the community. Locally, in conjunction with the Grace Place Alzheimer’s Activity Center, the organization also provides senior friendships, home safety, pet food delivery, dietary consulting and more. mowsatx.org
5. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Texas
Many of us were fortunate enough to have someone we looked up to who provided guidance while we were growing up. However, many kids in San Antonio lack that kind of valuable input. Big Brothers and Sisters has spent years pairing up youngsters with one-on-one professional mentoring relationships. And if you’re unable to donate money, the group is always looking for volunteers. bigmentor.org
6. The Children’s Shelter
For more than a century, the Children’s Shelter has provided a safe haven for kids who have endured abuse, neglect and abandonment in Bexar County. The trauma-informed organization provides emergency shelter and therapeutic foster care for those in need. Beyond providing a safe environment, the Children’s Shelter teaches nurturing parenting skills to vulnerable families and operates a mental health clinic. childrensshelter.org
7. Keep San Antonio Beautiful
The San Antonio City Council created KSAB in 1980 to help empower citizens to take responsibility for improving their communities’ environment. The organization works toward this goal via partnerships, community cleanups and volunteerism. keepsabeautiful.org
8. SAMMinistries
SAMM has a staff and thousands of volunteers who help put San Antonians experiencing homelessness on a path to self-sufficiency. Through its Homeless Prevention Services, many in the Alamo City community have benefitted from rental and utility assistance and support when they face eviction. samm.org
9. San Antonio AIDS Foundation
San Antonio AIDS Foundation has been around since 1986, providing care to low-income people with HIV or AIDS. Its services include HIV and STD onsite mobile testing, HIV prevention education, mental health counseling and much more. sanantonioaids.org
