San Antonio's Grunt Style and South Texas Blood and Tissue Center hosting blood drive today

Veteran-owned apparel brand Grunt Style will host a blood drive Wednesday in partnership with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help address critical shortages during the pandemic.Grunt Style will host the drive between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at its headquarters, located at 900 Broadway.South Texas has experienced a blood shortage since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, due in part to cancelled community drives. Without an increase in regional blood supply, experts warn that hospitals will have to make critical decisions about which patients can be treated.As part of its "10 Days of Giving" campaign, Grunt Style said it's pledging a total of $100,000 in donations to 10 veteran- and military-focused nonprofits. The company will support a new organization daily during the campaign, which runs November 13-23.