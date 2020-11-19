Movie star Matthew McConaughey says he'd consider running for Texas Governor

Instagram / WDPG share

Matthew McConaughey flashes the hook 'em horns sign at a UT football game.

Actor Matthew McConaughey might say "alright, alright, alright" to the prospect of serving as governor of his home state — assuming that's something Texans want.

"I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," the Uvalde native told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt this week when asked if he'd consider a run.

"I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now," thestar added. "And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."McConaughey could run as early as 2022, which is when Gov. Greg Abbott is up for reelection. However, his statement to Hewitt and the current political climate suggest we may be waiting considerably longer for him to wade in.

While McConaughey has used his star power to urge people to stay safe and adopt his laid-back approach to dealing with the pandemic, he's so far avoided forays into partisan politics.

"Coming out of the election right now, we’ve got to stabilize," he said. "This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say, 'OK, here’s how we’re marching out of this together, forward.'"