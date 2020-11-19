Movie star Matthew McConaughey says he'd consider running for Texas Governor

"I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," the Uvalde native told conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt this week when asked if he'd consider a run.
While McConaughey has used his star power to urge people to stay safe and adopt his laid-back approach to dealing with the pandemic, he's so far avoided forays into partisan politics.
"Coming out of the election right now, we’ve got to stabilize," he said. "This country’s got to stabilize first before we start to say, 'OK, here’s how we’re marching out of this together, forward.'"Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.