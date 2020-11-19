No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott talks up COVID-19 therapy but doesn't offer new measures to stop spread

Posted By on Thu, Nov 19, 2020 at 4:10 PM

Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at his Thursday news conference, his first in two months. - COURTESY PHOTO / TEXAS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE
  • Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office
  • Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at his Thursday news conference, his first in two months.
During his first press conference in two months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday touted a COVID-19 antibody therapy drug but offered no new plans to reverse the state's alarming rise in cases and hospitalizations.

At an appearance at Lubbock's Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, the Republican governor talked up Eli Lilly and Co.’s. new drug bamlanivimab, which he said would be distributed to Texas hospitals starting this week.



"This therapy drug will help prevent hospitalizations and reduce the strain on our healthcare system and workers," he said. "However, as encouraging as these advancements are, there is still no substitute for personal responsibility."

Instead of introducing new measures to combat COVID-19's spread — as have been introduced by other U.S. governors — Abbott advised Texans to continue wearing masks, staying physically distant and washing hands.

“We’ve been there before," Abbott said. "We can do it again."

Texas this month became the first U.S. state to report more than 1 million cases, and the U.S. this week tallied 250,000 COVID-19 deaths, nearly 20,000 of those in the Lone Star State. Even so, businesses here continue operating at 75% capacity under an earlier order from the governor.

Abbott's unwillingness to impose new restrictions stands in sharp contrast to a growing number of governors, including those of California and Pennsylvania, who have ordered business closures and limits on gatherings to stem a rising tide of infections that's expected to grow worse over Thanksgiving.

After facing pushback from both Democrats for not being restrictive enough and from the right of his own party for quashing personal liberties, Abbott appears to have stepped back from taking meaningful action to fight the pandemic, Southern Methodist University political scientist Cal Jillson said.

"At some point, he just took his hands off the wheel and said, 'To hell with it,'" Jillson added.

The one exception where Abbott appears eager to intervene is to push back at communities such as Dallas and El Paso, which have sought to impose their own restrictions amid the worsening numbers.

During Thursday's presser, Abbott shot down the suggestion that county judges and mayors — largely Democrats in the state's largest cities — should have more authority to implement shutdowns. He argued municipalities aren't following the orders he's already put in place.

“We need the state to step in and lead or get out of the way and let us lead,” Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Tuesday of the rising tension between the governor and the state's municipalities, the Texas Tribune reports.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Gifting Back: Nine San Antonio nonprofits worth supporting this holiday season
Birria Bandwagon: San Antonio’s flood of new birria options offer varied interpretations of the Mexican stew
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As he recovers from COVID-19, San Antonio evangelist John Hagee says Jesus is the vaccine Read More

  2. TikTok video goes viral for documenting maskless masses along San Antonio River Walk Read More

  3. County judge warns he'll close San Antonio-area bars if COVID-19 numbers continue to climb Read More

  4. Oil companies snag Gulf of Mexico waters for offshore drilling in last bid before Biden transition Read More

  5. Texas Has Elected A Climate Change Denier to the Railroad Commission Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation