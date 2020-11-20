No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, November 20, 2020

Human remains found on the side of the road in Southeast Bexar County, sheriff reports

Posted By on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 10:15 AM

click image Sheriff Javier Salazar gives an update on the discovery of human remains in Southeast Bexar County. - FACEBOOK / BEXAR COUNTY SHERRIFF'S OFFICE
  • Facebook / Bexar County Sherriff's Office
  • Sheriff Javier Salazar gives an update on the discovery of human remains in Southeast Bexar County.
The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigation following the discovery of human remains in Southeast Bexar County, KSAT reports.

The body was discovered along the side of the road at the 9200 block of S. W.W. White Road in a rural portion of far Southeast Bexar County, according to BCSO officials.



In a live-streamed press conference on Thursday afternoon, Sheriff Javier Salazar said a county work crew cleaning up trash in the area found "what they believed to just be a bundle" while picking up trash bags along the roadway.

"They stopped, saw that it appeared to be a human body wrapped in a tarp, and then they called for us," Salazar said.

"At this point, it's too early to tell if it is indeed a homicide," he added. He also said authorities have yet to determine the ages of the deceased or whether the body is male or female.

Based on insect activity, the body was likely left at the scene relatively recently, Salazar also noted.

The BCSO homicide unit was joined by the mobile crime lab to process the scene on Thursday. As of press time, BCSO has yet to issue further updates on the matter.


