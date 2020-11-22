Sunday, November 22, 2020
San Antonio-area COVID-19 case count continues to rise as Texas deaths exceed 21,000
Posted
Sanford Nowlin
on Sun, Nov 22, 2020 at 10:49 AM
-
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
On Saturday, Metro Health officials reported 492 new COVID-19 infections in Bexar County, raising the cumulative case count to 72,805.
Two people being treated for COVID-19 died Saturday, bringing the county's total death toll to 1,318. The number of hospitalizations also increased to 466. Of those patients, 148 were in intensive care and 66 were on ventilators.
While Bexar has among the highest case counts in the state, it still lags four other counties — Harris, Dallas, Tarrant and El Paso, respectively — according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
Texas has tallied 1.16 million coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a New York Times analysis. To date, 21,004 people have died in the state, according to the Times' figures.
