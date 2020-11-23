No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 23, 2020

Watergate journo Bernstein says 'craven public silence' of Cornyn and other GOPers enabled Trump

Posted By on Mon, Nov 23, 2020 at 5:38 PM

click to enlarge Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.

In a tweet, Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein publicly named 21 Republican senators he says have "repeatedly expressed extreme contempt for [Donald] Trump and his fitness" to be president.

Citing information from "colleagues, staff members, lobbyists [and] White House aides," the veteran journalist named Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and 20 others, who have either been largely silent as Trump has run roughshod over democratic norms or only offered muted public criticism of his behavior.

In addition to Cornyn, Bernstein listed the following senators: 

Rick Scott and Marco Rubio (Florida), Chuck Grassley (Iowa), Rob Portman (Ohio), Lamar Alexander (Tennessee), Ben Sasse (Nebraska), Roy Blunt (Missouri), Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), John Thune (South Dakota), Mitt Romney (Utah), Mike Braun and Todd Young (Indiana), Tim Scott (South Carolina), Richard Burr (North Carolina), Pat Toomey (Pennsylvania), Martha McSally (Arizona), Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts (Kansas), and Richard Shelby (Alabama).

"With few exceptions, their craven public silence has helped enable Trump’s most grievous conduct — including undermining and discrediting the US the electoral system," Bernstein tweeted.

Cornyn has largely avoided any public criticism of Trump, only stating during his own heated reelection battle that he'd chosen to confront the president in private when he had concerns.

Since the November election, whose results Trump has sought to overturn, Cornyn has only offered tempered criticism of the outgoing commander in chief. Last week, he told reporters he wasn't yet ready to call Democrat Joe Biden the president-elect. 

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

