No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Report: Trump aimed to seize 991 more tracts of private land, mostly in South Texas, for border wall

Posted By on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 12:50 PM

click to enlarge President Donald Trump reviews U.S. Customs and Border Protection's wall prototypes in Otay Mesa, California. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. WHITE HOUSE
  • Wikimedia Commons / U.S. White House
  • President Donald Trump reviews U.S. Customs and Border Protection's wall prototypes in Otay Mesa, California.
The White House planned to acquire 991 additional plots of private land, primarily in South Texas, to finish building President Donald Trump's much-vaunted border wall, according to a new federal watchdog report.

The Trump administration aimed to buy or seize a total of nearly 5,300 acres as part of the land grab, according to a Government Accountability Office study first reported on by CBS News. Those seizures would be in addition to 135 plots of private land it's already snapped up through July of this year.



Senate Democrats, who requested the GAO probe, blasted the land seizures in a statement to CBS and called on the Departments of Homeland Security and Justice to halt its acquisitions as the country transitions into a new presidential administration.

"As Congress's independent watchdog confirms, this administration is still actively seizing the private land of farmers and ranchers to build Trump's wasteful, divisive border wall," Sens. Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich said in the statement.

The Justice Department filed 109 lawsuits between January 2017 and this August to permanently seize or gain access landowners' property, according to the GAO report. Administration lawyers also plan to file 100 more suits to take property from private owners.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The Mendoza Line: Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offers $1 million reward for FBI to leave Ken Paxton alone Read More

  2. Twitter users blast Sen. Ted Cruz for sharing 'war on Thanksgiving' meme as Texas COVID deaths rise Read More

  3. Housing activists take their protest to San Antonio Housing Authority CEO’s home Read More

  4. Watergate journo Bernstein says 'craven public silence' of Cornyn and other GOPers enabled Trump Read More

  5. KSAT and Trinity University partner for three-part series discussing impact of COVID-19 in San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation