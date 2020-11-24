Tuesday, November 24, 2020
Incarnate Word hosting free COVID-19 testing kiosk at South San Antonio campus
By Katie Hennessey
on Tue, Nov 24, 2020 at 9:53 AM
Curative Inc. is providing free COVID-19 testing at the University of Incarnate Word School of Osteopathic Medicine on the South Side of San Antonio.
Tests will be available from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25, and Friday, November 27, as well as 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 30. The kiosk is located at 7615 Kennedy Hill Drive, outside Building 2. Appointments can be scheduled online
According to an UIW news release
, the available tests are self-performed saliva cheek swab tests, which have been "authorized by the FDA for emergency use, to provide surveillance testing for general asymptomatic populations." Results are available within 36 to 48 hours.
