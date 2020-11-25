Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'

click image
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.
YouTube / Friendly Atheist
Texas has no shortage of fire-and-brimstone preachers, and plenty of them are willing to weave politics into their browbeating benedictions. Midland preacher Kenneth L. Redmon recently did the latter in a post-election sermon of assclownish proportions.
In a message to his flock at Abundant Life Worship Center, Redmon declared that Christians who “voted against the righteousness of God” by casting a ballot against porn star-porking holy warrior Donald Trump are in for a “day of reckoning.”
“You made a covenant with death,” the good pastor said in a YouTube video first flagged by Hemant Mehta’s Friendly Atheist blog
. “You not only said that ‘I do not condemn the babies that have been aborted, I do not condemn the babies that will be aborted.’ You’ve made your covenant with death, and God will not forget that.”
And just to make sure every Biden-voting believer in Internet Land understands they’re in for an eternity of huffing Ol’ Scratch’s brimstone-scented butt tones, Redmon added “I’m not taking this down. You’ll see me on YouTube, you listen to me.”
Fair enough. See you in Hell, assclown.
