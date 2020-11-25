No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'

Posted By on Wed, Nov 25, 2020 at 2:00 PM

click image YOUTUBE / FRIENDLY ATHEIST
  • YouTube / Friendly Atheist
Assclown Alert is a column of opinion, analysis and snark.

Texas has no shortage of fire-and-brimstone preachers, and plenty of them are willing to weave politics into their browbeating benedictions. Midland preacher Kenneth L. Redmon recently did the latter in a post-election sermon of assclownish proportions.



In a message to his flock at Abundant Life Worship Center, Redmon declared that Christians who “voted against the righteousness of God” by casting a ballot against porn star-porking holy warrior Donald Trump are in for a “day of reckoning.”

“You made a covenant with death,” the good pastor said in a YouTube video first flagged by Hemant Mehta’s Friendly Atheist blog. “You not only said that ‘I do not condemn the babies that have been aborted, I do not condemn the babies that will be aborted.’ You’ve made your covenant with death, and God will not forget that.”

And just to make sure every Biden-voting believer in Internet Land understands they’re in for an eternity of huffing Ol’ Scratch’s brimstone-scented butt tones, Redmon added “I’m not taking this down. You’ll see me on YouTube, you listen to me.”

Fair enough. See you in Hell, assclown.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Trending

Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Movie Marketplace: Online San Antonio merchants offer holiday gifts for the cinephiles in your life
Shop Local: 10 ways to support local creatives and small businesses this holiday season
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. As COVID-19 cases rise, San Antonio mayor says he's stepping up business enforcement Read More

  2. Report: Trump aimed to seize 991 more tracts of private land, mostly in South Texas, for border wall Read More

  3. San Antonio's Ruby City will integrate with San Pedro Creek Culture Park as part of expansion Read More

  4. Twitter users blast Sen. Ted Cruz for sharing 'war on Thanksgiving' meme as Texas COVID deaths rise Read More

  5. Incarnate Word hosting free COVID-19 testing kiosk at South San Antonio campus Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation