West Point student from San Antonio lands prestigious U.S. Rhodes Scholarship

San Antonio local Tyrese Bender was named an awardee of the prestigious U.S. Rhodes Scholarship.

West Point Military Academy cadet Tyrese Bender of San Antonio is one of just 32 students nationwide to be presented with a prestigious U.S. Rhodes Scholarship.Rhodes Scholars are awarded financial assistance to complete graduate or master’s degree work at Oxford University in Oxford, England. The scholarships are based on students' scholarly achievements.Bender, an engineering management major, is a deputy brigade commander, a two-year track team captain and a contributor to the West Point's inaugural U.S. Corps of Cadets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy.The Corps of Cadets Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Strategy is an on-campus organization that promotes recruitment, admission and retention of cadets, staff and faculty from diverse backgrounds. The group also strives for an inclusive on-campus environment that supports their development and retention.“[Cadet Bender has] found creative and bold ways to foster diversity, equity, and inclusion through leadership and studies at West Point,” Brigadier General Cindy Jebb, West Point's dean of the Academic Board, said in a release.Bender will graduate from West Point in 2021, after which he will pursue graduate studies at Oxford. While there, he intends to earn a Master of Philosophy in Sociology and Evidence-Based Social Intervention and Policy Evaluation.