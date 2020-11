Former CIA chief calls Ted Cruz ‘unworthy' to serve Texas during Twitter fight over killing in Iran

Courtesy Photo / U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Former CIA director John Brennan called Sen. Ted Cruz “unworthy to represent the good people of Texas” after the two engaged in a heated Twitter exchange over the ambush killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist

The verbal shoving match started when Brennan, the Obama administration's CIA chief, condemned the killing of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a roadside attack Friday. In a string of tweets, Brennan warned that the "criminal" and "highly reckless" incident could ignite retaliations and new regional conflict.

This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.

Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits. https://t.co/0uZhyBTM3S — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

It’s bizarre to see a former head of the CIA consistently side with Iranian zealots who chant “Death to America.”



And reflexively condemn Israel.



Does Joe Biden agree? https://t.co/H38OB1ejCr — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 27, 2020

It is typical for you to mischaracterize my comment. Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas. https://t.co/93WwclgAtS — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020

Cruz — a Republican whose political persona involves frequent flame wars with celebrities and progressive lawmakers — responded by accusing Brennan of siding with "Iranian zealots who chant 'Death to America.'" He also charged that Brennan had chosen to "reflexively condemn Israel."The latter accusation came even though Brennan's tweets never mentioned Israel. What's more, the former CIA official said he was unsure whether a foreign government was involved in the attack.Brennan didn't hold back in his response, blasting Cruz for mischaracterizing his remarks. "Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrates that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas," he tweeted.In a followup tweet, Brennan added that he strove during his career to ensure Israel's security and "counter Iran's malign activities.""Aside from his tiresome rhetoric, what has Senator Cruz ever done?" Brennan asked, articulating a question many Texans have spent almost eight years pondering.