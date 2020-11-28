No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Saturday, November 28, 2020

Former CIA chief calls Ted Cruz ‘unworthy' to serve Texas during Twitter fight over killing in Iran

Posted By on Sat, Nov 28, 2020 at 9:11 AM

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz - COURTESY PHOTO / U.S. SENATE
  • Courtesy Photo / U.S. Senate
  • U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Former CIA director John Brennan called Sen. Ted Cruz “unworthy to represent the good people of Texas” after the two engaged in a heated Twitter exchange over the ambush killing of a top Iranian nuclear scientist.

The verbal shoving match started when Brennan, the Obama administration's CIA chief, condemned the killing of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a roadside attack Friday. In a string of tweets, Brennan warned that the "criminal" and "highly reckless" incident could ignite retaliations and new regional conflict.

Cruz — a Republican whose political persona involves frequent flame wars with celebrities and progressive lawmakers — responded by accusing Brennan of siding with "Iranian zealots who chant 'Death to America.'" He also charged that Brennan had chosen to "reflexively condemn Israel."


The latter accusation came even though Brennan's tweets never mentioned Israel. What's more, the former CIA official said he was unsure whether a foreign government was involved in the attack.  Brennan didn't hold back in his response, blasting Cruz for mischaracterizing his remarks. "Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrates that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas," he tweeted.
In a followup tweet, Brennan added that he strove during his career to ensure Israel's security and "counter Iran's malign activities."

"Aside from his tiresome rhetoric, what has Senator Cruz ever done?" Brennan asked, articulating a question many Texans have spent almost eight years pondering.

