Former CIA chief calls Ted Cruz ‘unworthy' to serve Texas during Twitter fight over killing in Iran

The verbal shoving match started when Brennan, the Obama administration's CIA chief, condemned the killing of scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a roadside attack Friday. In a string of tweets, Brennan warned that the "criminal" and "highly reckless" incident could ignite retaliations and new regional conflict.
Cruz — a Republican whose political persona involves frequent flame wars with celebrities and progressive lawmakers — responded by accusing Brennan of siding with "Iranian zealots who chant 'Death to America.'" He also charged that Brennan had chosen to "reflexively condemn Israel."
This was a criminal act & highly reckless. It risks lethal retaliation & a new round of regional conflict.— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020
Iranian leaders would be wise to wait for the return of responsible American leadership on the global stage & to resist the urge to respond against perceived culprits. https://t.co/0uZhyBTM3S
Brennan didn't hold back in his response, blasting Cruz for mischaracterizing his remarks. "Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrates that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas," he tweeted.
It’s bizarre to see a former head of the CIA consistently side with Iranian zealots who chant “Death to America.”— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 27, 2020
And reflexively condemn Israel.
Does Joe Biden agree? https://t.co/H38OB1ejCr
In a followup tweet, Brennan added that he strove during his career to ensure Israel's security and "counter Iran's malign activities."
It is typical for you to mischaracterize my comment. Your lawless attitude & simple-minded approach to serious national security matters demonstrate that you are unworthy to represent the good people of Texas. https://t.co/93WwclgAtS— John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) November 27, 2020
