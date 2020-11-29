No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, November 29, 2020

San Antonio reports three-day rise in COVID-19 cases as U.S. sets new hospitalization record

Posted By on Sun, Nov 29, 2020 at 8:59 AM

click to enlarge COVID-19 testing site at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio - TWITTER / @SAMETROHEALTH
  • Twitter / @SAMetroHealth
  • COVID-19 testing site at Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio
Local officials on Saturday evening reported 1,661 new COVID-19 cases and one new coronavirus-related death over the past three days in Bexar County.

That brings the total count to 78,411 cases and 1,344 deaths. San Antonio and Bexar County officials didn't hold a coronavirus briefing Thursday or Friday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.



The rising numbers come as the U.S. set a new record for COVID-19 hospitalizations and as public health experts warn worse is likely to come in the aftermath of family gatherings and travel over the holiday weekend.

The U.S. exceeded 80,000 daily hospitalizations on November 19 and set new records for 17 days straight afterward, according to COVID Tracking Project data.

As of Saturday, 548 COVID-19 patients were in Bexar County hospitals, leaving 16% of staffed beds available. Of those patients, 172 were under intensive care and 92 were on ventilators.

A 10 p.m.-to-5 a.m. curfew imposed by city and county leaders for the holiday weekend is still in effect. It will extend through Monday, November 30.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Former CIA chief calls Ted Cruz ‘unworthy' to serve Texas during Twitter fight over killing in Iran Read More

  2. West Point student from San Antonio lands prestigious U.S. Rhodes Scholarship Read More

  3. A 1.2-acre city block has become an urban oasis next to downtown San Antonio's Frost Tower Read More

  4. Coronavirus shutdowns don’t need to be all or nothing Read More

  5. As COVID-19 cases rise, San Antonio mayor says he's stepping up business enforcement Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation