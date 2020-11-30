No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, November 30, 2020

Harris County GOP chair who assumed role after facing backlash for racist Facebook post resigns

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 1:25 PM

TWITTER / @CURBEDCHICAGO
  • Twitter / @curbedchicago

The head of the Republican Party in Texas' largest county has resigned after less than four months on the job.

Keith Nielsen, chairman of the GOP in Harris County, home to Houston, submitted a letter of resignation and the party's secretary, Josh Flynn, said he received it Monday morning. It was unclear why Nielsen was stepping down, and the letter was not immediately available.

Nielsen was engulfed in controversy before he even became chairman. He won the job in March, but as he prepared to take office this summer, he faced widespread condemnation for posting a Facebook graphic juxtaposing a Martin Luther King Jr. quote with a banana, which could be read as an allusion to equating Black people with monkeys, a well-worn racist trope. He initially said he would forfeit the job but reneged, taking office in early August.

Nielsen's resignation is effective immediately, according to Rolando Garcia, a member of the party's advisory board. The county party's executive committee will pick Nielsen's successor.

Once a battleground, Harris County has become increasingly blue in recent elections. President-elect Joe Biden carried it by 13 percentage points in the Nov. 3 election, a slightly larger margin than Hillary Clinton did four years earlier.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House
Assclown Alert: Texas Pastor Kenneth L. Redmon says Democratic voters made a 'covenant with death'
Gourmet Gifting: Eight locally produced gifts for San Antonio food lovers
Green with Envy: Two ways to wow the plant lovers in your life this holiday season
Here's how San Antonians can locally source the ingredients for their Thanksgiving feast
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio reports three-day rise in COVID-19 cases as U.S. sets new hospitalization record Read More

  2. Former CIA chief calls Ted Cruz ‘unworthy' to serve Texas during Twitter fight over killing in Iran Read More

  3. West Point student from San Antonio lands prestigious U.S. Rhodes Scholarship Read More

  4. Glitter Political: Democrat Ina Minjarez prepares for another session playing defense in the Texas House Read More

  5. A 1.2-acre city block has become an urban oasis next to downtown San Antonio's Frost Tower Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

November 18, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation