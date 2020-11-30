No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, November 30, 2020

San Antonio area reports 888 new COVID-19 cases as Texas hospitalization numbers climb

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 9:48 AM

click to enlarge Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through. - COURTESY PHOTO / SAN ANTONIO FIRE DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Fire Department
  • Workers at the Freeman Coliseum coronavirus testing site wave motorists through.
San Antonio Metro Health reported 888 new COVID-19 cases in Bexar County on Sunday and no new deaths.

Those numbers arrived as Texas reported 8,634 coronavirus-related hospitalizations, the state's highest number since early August. Total cases in the state are now just shy of 1.56 million, and 21,357 people have so far died.



The new Bexar County cases bring the total number of local coronavirus infections to 80,057, which includes a backlog of 758 cases, according to Metro Health officials. The cumulative number of deaths in the county now stands at 1,357, which includes a backlog of 13.

A total of 582 COVID-19 patients are now under care in Bexar County hospitals, 178 of those in intensive care and 96 on ventilators.

