Monday, November 30, 2020

San Antonio Redditor posts impassioned PSA after witnessing death of pedestrian

Posted By on Mon, Nov 30, 2020 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
After seeing a pedestrian struck by a car and killed while crossing a Northeast San Antonio road on Sunday, a local Reddit user pleased for drivers to pay more attention.

"Literally watched a man get hit and killed tonight on the NorthEast side using a crosswalk because someone ran a red when literally all the other cars in both directions were already stopped," the post reads.



"A Red Light is NOT a suggestion. STOP. A Stop Sign is NOT a suggestion. STOP. STOP treating them like they are suggestions. You are a total POS if you do and I have no respect for you because you obviously have no respect for other peoples lives."

The poster confirmed in a comment that they witnessed the fatal incident that occurred Sunday on the 13400 block of Nacogdoches Road.

According to a KSAT report, police say Sergio Vasquez ran a red light at the intersection of Nacogdoches and El Charro Street and fatally struck an unidentified pedestrian who was crossing the road. The pedestrian was within the crosswalk and had the right of way.

The station reports that Vasquez, 50, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with intoxication manslaughter.

PSA: Red Lights and Stop Signs are NOT a ****ING SUGGESTION! from r/sanantonio

