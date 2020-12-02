As Trump's fraud claims sputter, Sen. Ted Cruz now wants the Supreme Court to get involved

click to enlarge
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz
Apparently, enough is never enough for combative conservative Sen. Ted Cruz.
Even after President Donald Trump's own attorney general
threw water on the notion that his wild-ass voter fraud claims could alter the November election, Cruz wants the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
The Texas Republican has become the first U.S. Senator ask the high court to hear an appeal of the dismissal of a Republican-led challenge to Pennsylvania's use of mail-in voting during the November election, The Hill reports
.
“This appeal raises serious legal issues, and I believe the Court should hear the case on an expedited basis,” Cruz said in a statement
.
Earlier this week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court unanimously rejected
the original suit, which challenged the 2019 law expanding mail-in voting in the state as unconstitutional.
The Keystone State's justices ruled that the plaintiffs' challenge arrived too late since other elections have occurred since the law passed. Indeed, they noted, GOP officials only filed it after the votes were counted and their preferred presidential candidate lost.
Then again, as Cruz's behavior during the 2016 presidential campaign suggests
, few are likely to accuse him of being a gracious loser.
