City officials say San Antonio fire chief violated policy with photo taking sushi off nude woman's body

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood violated department rules when he posed for photos eating sushi off a mostly nude woman's body at a private party, KSAT reports
A probe into the incident also determined that Hood, who's been on the job for 13 years, violated city policies related to equal employment, diversity and anti-harassment, according to the story, which cites city records released Tuesday.
City officials hired an outside attorney to investigate the image, which was snapped earlier this year at a firefighter's birthday. Among the attorney's other findings: Hood's staff failed to properly forward a complaint about the photo to the city’s Human Resources department, KSAT reports.
The city issued a formal letter of discipline to Hood on November 19, and in a memo shared by the TV station, the chief promised to institute changes including creating training to recognize and validate different cultures.
The chief also promised to look for ways to overhaul the department's recruiting practices, increase mentorship for female staff and expand its female-focused "Hero Like Her" program.
The reprimand comes days after KSAT aired a separate story
about a sworn complaint filed against a SAFD district chief that alleged he asked about a female job applicant's breast size and referred group of women at an event as being "like a damn lesbian softball team."
That deputy chief, Douglas Berry, was suspended 15 days for over the complaint, according to the station. However, he gave up 80 hours of vacation leave instead.
