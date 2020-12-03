No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Thursday, December 3, 2020

San Antonio tallies 1,499 new COVID-19 infections, hitting numbers not seen since July

Posted By on Thu, Dec 3, 2020 at 9:49 AM

click to enlarge A medical technician swabs a patient at a COVID-19 testing site. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / U.S. NAVY
  • Wikimedia Commons / U.S. Navy
  • A medical technician swabs a patient at a COVID-19 testing site.
San Antonio and Bexar County officials reported 1,499 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as infections hit their highest rate since the pandemic's July peak.

In addition, local health officials reported nine new deaths Wednesday, bringing the number of local coronavirus-related deaths to 1,371 and the total number of cases to 83,125. The seven-day moving average of cases hit 802.



While the rising number of reported cases is reason for caution, County Judge Nelson Wolff said it also reflects higher testing numbers. Metro Health is testing as many as 5,000 people daily.

“We’re testing probably three or four times more people now than we did during the summer,” Wolff said. “The bad part is we’re still finding a lot of COVID spread. But the good part is we’re now identifying more."

As of Wednesday, 580 COVID-19 patients were being treated in local hospitals, leaving 11% of staffed beds and 64% of ventilators available. Of those patients, 192 are in intensive care unit and 103 are on ventilators. 

