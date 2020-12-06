No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, December 6, 2020

U.S. House makes historic vote to decriminalize marijuana

Posted By on Sun, Dec 6, 2020 at 9:40 AM

RENA SCHILD / SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Rena Schild / Shutterstock.com
We are now one step closer to the federal decriminalization of cannabis. 

Members of the House of Representatives voted on Friday to approve the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment, and Expungement (MORE) Act, HR 3884 — the first legalization bill to ever make it to the floor of Congress.



The 228-164 vote fell largely along party lines, with six Democrats voting against the bill and five Republicans voting for it. 

The legislation removes marijuana from the federal Controlled Substances Act, eliminating the conflict between state and federal marijuana laws. The conflict has had numerous repercussions, including making banking difficult for cannabis businesses and traveling with weed across state lines illegal, for example. 

"This is a historic day for marijuana policy in the United States," Justin Strekal, political director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana (NORML), said in a statement. "This vote marks the first time in 50 years that a chamber of Congress has ever revisited the classification of cannabis as a federally prohibited substance and sought to close the rapidly widening chasm between state and federal marijuana policies." 

The legislation would also expunge some criminal records, allow for more testing and research of the substance, allow veterans for the first time to obtain medical cannabis recommendations from their VA doctors, remove the threat of deportation for immigrants accused of minor marijuana infractions or who are gainfully employed in the state-legal cannabis industry, and create funding for people and communities impacted by the War on Drugs. 

"By going on the record with this vote, House members have set the stage for a much-needed legislative showdown in 2021 when we will have the Biden administration in office — one that has publicly expressed an appetite for advancing the restorative justice remedies outlined in the MORE Act," NORML executive director Erik Altieri said in a statement. "We are primed and ready for this legislative debate and we expect, ultimately, to win it." 

The legislation heads next to the Republican-controlled Senate, which has indicated it will likely not take up the measure anytime soon. However, perhaps it will fare better in 2021: President-elect Joe Biden has said he supports marijuana decriminalization, and the MORE Act's lead Senate sponsor is Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. 

Currently, 36 states and Washington, D.C. allow marijuana for medical use, and 15 of those states and Washington, D.C. have legalized recreational cannabis. In 2020, five additional states approved marijuana ballot measures.

This article first appeared in the Detroit Metro Times, an affiliated publication.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Serious injuries at Amazon's San Antonio-area warehouses happen at double the industry average Read More

  2. The ‘last mile’ for COVID-19 vaccines could be the biggest challenge yet Read More

  3. How to help — and find help — as the coronavirus surges in Texas during the holiday season Read More

  4. Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior Read More

  5. Some undocumented immigrants should again be allowed to apply for DACA protections, federal judge rules Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation