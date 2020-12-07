No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 7, 2020

Feds link UTSA prof to Austin drug ring busted for supplying counterfeit Adderall and Xanax pills

Posted By on Mon, Dec 7, 2020 at 12:37 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / University of Texas at San Antonio
A former University of Texas at San Antonio instructor is accused of supplying drugs to an Austin-based drug ring that distributed counterfeit Adderall and Xanax, according to an Associated Press Report.

The U.S. Justice Department last week charged 13 people for using apps and social media to sell counterfeit pills that it says were frequently laced with the addictive synthetic opioid fentanyl.



Rose Rodriguez-Rabin, a former lecturer in UTSA's writing program, is accused of providing 23-year-old ring leader Varun Prasad with methamphetamine-laced counterfeit drugs “on numerous occasions,” according to the feds.

Rodriguez-Rabin, 52, and co-defendant Brandon Sims are awaiting trial after the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 40,000 counterfeit Adderall pills from her apartment in a separate bust last December. UTSA dismissed her pending the outcome of the trial.

An attorney for Rodriguez-Rabin didn't return AP's calls. An attorney for Sims declined comment.

Members of the Austin ring are accused of accepting payments for drugs via apps such as Venmo and Paypal, according to the AP. They also used a "consumer app similar to DoorDash” to market the drugs, U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer said at a press conference.

“What is particularly disturbing about this case is that what appeared to be extremely well-educated and talented people who had many opportunities in life to choose from, instead focused their business acumen and education in dealing illegal, dangerous and counterfeit drugs," Sofer added.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Sens. Cruz and Cornyn dodge Washington Post questions about whether Biden won election Read More

  2. U.S. House makes historic vote to decriminalize marijuana Read More

  3. Serious injuries at Amazon's San Antonio-area warehouses happen at double the industry average Read More

  4. San Antonio again tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases as mayor warns numbers will continue to rise Read More

  5. As he recovers from COVID-19, San Antonio evangelist John Hagee says Jesus is the vaccine Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation