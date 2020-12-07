Feds link UTSA prof to Austin drug ring busted for supplying counterfeit Adderall and Xanax pills

click to enlarge
Facebook / University of Texas at San Antonio
A former University of Texas at San Antonio instructor is accused of supplying drugs to an Austin-based drug ring that distributed counterfeit Adderall and Xanax, according to an Associated Press Report
.
The U.S. Justice Department last week charged 13 people for using apps and social media to sell counterfeit pills that it says were frequently laced with the addictive synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Rose Rodriguez-Rabin, a former lecturer in UTSA's writing program, is accused of providing 23-year-old ring leader Varun Prasad with methamphetamine-laced counterfeit drugs “on numerous occasions,” according to the feds.
Rodriguez-Rabin, 52, and co-defendant Brandon Sims are awaiting trial after the Drug Enforcement Administration seized 40,000 counterfeit Adderall pills from her apartment
in a separate bust last December. UTSA dismissed her pending the outcome of the trial.
An attorney for Rodriguez-Rabin didn't return AP's calls. An attorney for Sims declined comment.
Members of the Austin ring are accused of accepting payments for drugs via apps such as Venmo and Paypal, according to the AP. They also used a "consumer app similar to DoorDash” to market the drugs, U.S. Attorney Gregg Sofer said at a press conference.
“What is particularly disturbing about this case is that what appeared to be extremely well-educated and talented people who had many opportunities in life to choose from, instead focused their business acumen and education in dealing illegal, dangerous and counterfeit drugs," Sofer added.
