No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

14 Fort Hood officers fired or suspended amid investigation into troop deaths on the Texas base

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 2:30 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / DARKASHELLPODCAST
  • Instagram / darkashellpodcast
Army leaders released the findings Tuesday of an independent investigation into deaths of soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, announcing the firing or suspension of 14 senior officers on the base.

The investigation was sparked by the death of 20-year-old Specialist Vanessa Guillén as well other soldiers on post. Guillén was discovered dead after telling family she'd been harassed by a superior. The other deaths were attributed to suicide, homicide and accidents.



During their fact-finding mission on the Killeen-area installation, members of an independent panel met with unit leaders, soldiers, members of the Guillén family, local officials, law enforcement and community groups.

Included in the investigation were interviews with 647 individual soldiers, 503 of whom were women. During the course of the probe, the interviews yielded 93 credible acts of sexual assault, only 59 of which had been previously reported.

Additionally, officials found 217 credible accounts of sexual harassment.

“At Fort Hood there was a clearly identified high risk of serious harm: sexual assault involving female soldiers in the enlisted ranks, which could have been addressed decisively and in proactive ways to mitigate the risk,” the report states.

“Unfortunately, a ‘business as usual’ approach was taken by Fort Hood leadership causing female soldiers, particularly in the combat brigades, to slip into survival mode, vulnerable and preyed upon, but fearful to report and be ostracized and re-victimized.”

The report cites data as far back as 2014, noting that the ratio of males to females in the combat units is approximately seven to one. What's more, “female enlisted soldiers make up the lion’s share of the victims, mostly at the hands of enlisted male soldier subjects."

In response to the findings, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy ordered policy changes to address leadership failures at Fort Hood, which he said contributed to the violence experienced during 2020.

“Leaders, regardless of rank, are accountable for what happens in their units and must have the courage to speak up and intervene when they recognize actions that bring harm to our Soldiers and to the integrity of our institution,” McCarthy said in a release.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After saying seniors shouldn't fear COVID, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants testing when the Texas Lege meets Read More

  2. San Antonio again tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases as mayor warns numbers will continue to rise Read More

  3. Analysis: COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Texas, along with a ranking of who’s most essential Read More

  4. The Mendoza Line: Dominatrices will manage security during 87th Texas Legislature Read More

  5. Feds link ex-UTSA prof to Austin drug ring busted for supplying counterfeit Adderall and Xanax pills Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation