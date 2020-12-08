No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Efforts to stop Trump’s border wall construction could extend long past Inauguration Day

Posted By on Tue, Dec 8, 2020 at 9:50 AM

click to enlarge A section of wall being erected near the National Butterfly Center in South Texas. - FACEBOOK / NATIONAL BUTTERFLY CENTER
  • Facebook / National Butterfly Center
  • A section of wall being erected near the National Butterfly Center in South Texas.
When Carlos Flores filed suit against the Trump administration last summer, the Laredo-based attorney said he wanted to help his clients try to stave off border wall construction on their stretch of the Texas-Mexico border at least until the presidential election in hopes of seeing a new administration take over.

But with the election over and Trump set to give way to President-elect Joe Biden next month, Flores said the court battles over Trump’s signature promise could stretch well past next month’s inauguration.

“I could foresee that there are going to be some significant legal battles between now and at least Jan. 20 and possible further into 2021,” he said. “It depends on how quickly and how decisively the Biden administration reacts to what’s going on down here.”

Flores represents Zapata County and two South Texas landowners in a lawsuit challenging Trump’s 2017 executive order mandating construction of a physical barrier on the border. It also challenges a series of environmental waivers issued in May aimed at fast-tracking almost 70 miles of barrier from Webb County to Zapata County.

The lawsuit alleges the administration violated the Fifth Amendment’s due process clause, which provides for equal protection under the law. The executive order “creates a 2nd Class United States citizen at the southern border who can have their land seized wholesale based on racist and white nationalist motives,” the lawsuit states.

During the campaign, Biden said his administration would not build another mile of barrier should he win, and his campaign website states that during his first 100 days in office, he will end the “so-called National Emergency” that Trump declared in order to divert Department of Defense money to help build the barrier.

Still, Flores worries that the border barrier may not be among Biden’s immediate priorities, which could allow the Department of Homeland Security to continue moving forward until it gets new marching orders.

“The thing I am really concerned about is that as we head into the winter months, the pandemic is going to get worse,” Flores said. “And on day one he’s going to have an economic crisis.”

Jessica Bolter, a policy analyst with the Migration Policy Institute, said last month that Biden could immediately end Trump’s emergency declaration, but it’s unclear how that would affect ongoing construction projects and the money already dedicated to them.

“Ending the transfer of future funds doesn’t mean in itself that wall construction stops,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration shows no signs of slowing progress on one of his most high-profile campaign promises. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection online tracker of border wall construction indicates a 69-mile stretch of new barrier is under construction in Webb County, and another 52-mile project is in the “pre-construction” phase.

The government hasn’t built anything on the land that’s part of Flores’ lawsuit; court documents show that last month the federal government was granted more time to file documents seeking to dismiss the lawsuit, which would allow the project to proceed. Flores said hearings are possible as late as next month.

“It’s all going to depend how aggressive the feds are in moving forward with the construction,” he said. “I just don’t know why they would spend all this money. I guess people feel like they’re going to get fired by President Trump between now and Jan. 20, I don’t know.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
The Executioner’s Song: San Antonio artist Mark Menjivar takes aim at capital punishment
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. After saying seniors shouldn't fear COVID, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants testing when the Texas Lege meets Read More

  2. San Antonio again tops 1,000 COVID-19 cases as mayor warns numbers will continue to rise Read More

  3. Analysis: COVID-19 vaccines are coming to Texas, along with a ranking of who’s most essential Read More

  4. The Mendoza Line: Dominatrices will manage security during 87th Texas Legislature Read More

  5. Texas Sens. Cruz and Cornyn dodge Washington Post questions about whether Biden won election Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation