U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas' tooth fell out on camera during a news conference

click to enlarge Flickr Creative Commons / Gage Skidmore

Rep. Louie Gohmert’s tooth just fell out at his press conference. pic.twitter.com/ieeEeBtcXp — The Recount (@therecount) December 8, 2020

As one of Congress' most vocal science deniers, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas has earned quite a rep as a teabilly train wreck. His latest news conference should only add to that brazen backwoods mystique.With cameras rolling, one of the Tyler Republican's front teeth fell out as he spoke to the press. Rather than pause to spit the runaway tooth into a hankie, video shows Gohmert carrying on with the presser while rolling the sucker around in his mouth like a Jolly Rancher.Gohmert, you may remember, was the Tea Partier who made it a point of pride not to wear a mask during the pandemic and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 this summer.While medical experts have said that COVID-19 may hasten tooth loss for people with dental problems, it's too early to know exactly what ailed the congressman's runaway chopper.Whatever the case, his ability to bloviate without missing a beat is testimony to the rugged East Texas individualism we've all come to expect from the congressman.