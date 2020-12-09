Metro Health warns against in-person learning in San Antonio as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Louis Bafrance

With local COVID-19 cases soaring, San Antonio Metro Health officials on Tuesday issued a new directive recommending parents and schools against in-person instruction.During Tuesday's city and county pandemic briefing, Metro Health Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo said the recent rise in cases has moved school safety metrics for San Antonio and Bexar County campuses into the "red zone," its highest risk level."Our data show that schools are less risky places than we thought at the start of the pandemic, but we also know that avoiding extra risks will help contain our current surge," Woo said. "We urge parents to choose remote learning until we can get over this hump.”Bexar County reported 1,294 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and nine additional deaths. The seven-day rolling average of cases also climbed to 1,113, breaking a new local record.What's more, Bexar County hospitalizations hit 646 Tuesday, an increase of 32 patients from Monday.Under Texas law, Metro Health can't order school closures, which is a power reserved for state officials. Even so, Woo urged local schools to limit in-person instruction to groups of no more than six children and to at-risk and special ed students, as well as those without the resources to learn virtually.