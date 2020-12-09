No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, December 9, 2020

Sen. John Cornyn of Texas calls Joe Biden 'president-elect' in a tweet then tries to take it back

Posted By on Wed, Dec 9, 2020 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • Cornyn speaks during a past appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
President Donald Trump may have penned The Art of the Deal, but perhaps one of his top enablers, Sen. John Cornyn, should call his own autobiography The Art of the Hedge.

Though it's been five weeks since Joe Biden locked in enough electoral votes for even Fox News to declare him the next president, the Texas Republican has followed the lead of his boss, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and other GOP officials and declined to refer to Biden as president-elect.



Until Wednesday morning.

That's when Cornyn sent out a tweet referring to Biden for the first time with that nomenclature. The tweet appeared to lift text directly from a Politico article discussing Biden's selection of U.S. Rep. Marcia Fudge, D-Ohio, for housing secretary.


But. Not. So. Fast.

After Twitter users seized on Cornyn's revised take on Biden, the Senator jumped back on his keyboard in a bid to fend them off. "It’s a quote from the article," he tweeted. "Not news.” Then he tried to change the subject, doing some partisan math to try to prove the Democrats aren't as in control of the U.S. House as they think they are.


Cornyn has told the media he'd wait for states to certify their votes before naming either candidate as winner, the Dallas Morning News reports. However, that date has already passed, the paper points out: Tuesday was the "safe harbor" deadline for states to certify votes before the Electoral College meets.

Anyone want to start a pool on when Cornyn will finally string the words "president" and "elect" together? Our guess is it will only happen once Mitch tells him it's finally OK.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Assclown Alert: Everylegalvote.com promotes voter-fraud falsehoods
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Report says $1.4 billion expansion of San Antonio's 1604 one of most wasteful U.S. highway projects Read More

  2. U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert of Texas' tooth fell out on camera during a news conference Read More

  3. In latest partisan move, Texas AG Ken Paxton sues to overturn Trump's election loss Read More

  4. After saying seniors shouldn't fear COVID, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wants testing when the Texas Lege meets Read More

  5. 14 Fort Hood officers fired or suspended amid investigation into troop deaths on the Texas base Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation