After attending rally downplaying COVID-19, Texas Ag Commissioner Sid Miller has the virus

Two months after participating in a protest
downplaying the dangers of the coronavirus, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller confirmed in a statement that he's contracted COVID-19.
Miller, 65 — a Republican with a history of posting racist and sexist remarks
on social media — confirmed his positive test in a written statement Wednesday.
"Friends, I just got news that I have tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result, will be quarantining at my ranch,” Miller said. “Not feeling my best, but I've survived rodeo injuries, broken bones, hip, double knee and shoulder surgery, west nile virus and cancer, and I'm going to beat this too. Thank you for your prayers and support, and please continue to pray for our first responders, doctors, nurses and health care workers, especially in our rural areas. Together, we'll make it through this."
Miller made headlines shortly before the November election by joining fellow firebrand and Texas Republican Party Chair Allen West in a protest outside the Governor's Mansion. He and other speakers at the so-called "Free Texas" rally blasted Gov. Greg Abbott for pandemic restrictions such as requiring masks and closing certain businesses.
"Quite frankly, governor, your cure is worse than the disease," Miller said as he addressed the crowd.
We'll see if Miller's diagnosis changes his opinion.
