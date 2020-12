Daredevil Santa rappels down San Antonio hospital building to visit children

click image Facebook / Methodist Children's Hospital

Turns out Old Saint Nick is an adrenaline junkie.On Friday, in a bid to bring socially distanced Christmas cheer to patients at San Antonio's Methodist Children's Hospital, Santa Claus eschewed his reindeer in favor of some sturdy ropes, rappelling down the side of the hospital building to visit through the windows.And Santa wasn't the only daredevil on hand: he was joined by two elf helpers."With the pandemic this year, we've had to really rethink visitors and how we still make the hospital a safe environment but keep it very kid-friendly and family-friendly," hospital representative Morgan Shannon said in a video posted to Facebook "We teamed up with Winco of South Texas to send a letter up to the North Pole to get Santa out here and Santa said absolutely," she continued.Rock on, Mr. Claus.