Friday, December 11, 2020

Weston Urban’s 32-story apartment tower to go before San Antonio's HDRC next week

Posted By on Fri, Dec 11, 2020 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge This drawing shows Weston Urban’s proposed 32-story tower at 305 Soledad St. from Weston Houston Street. Courtesy Weston Urban - COURTESY PHOTO / WESTON URBAN
  • Courtesy Photo / Weston Urban
  • This drawing shows Weston Urban’s proposed 32-story tower at 305 Soledad St. from Weston Houston Street. Courtesy Weston Urban
Weston Urban’s much-buzzed-about 32-story apartment tower is set to go before the city’s Historic and Design Review Commission (HDRC) on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

Renderings and floor plans for the $107 million project show that it will have three separate retail spaces on the ground floor and a landscaped area with outdoor tables. Several stories up, the renderings show what appears to be an outdoor pool, and a skydeck close to the top of the building.

Most of the tower’s exterior will consist of grey brick and exposed concrete, but the lower levels will have an exterior of earth-colored brick, the renderings show.

Weston Urban is likely to receive $7.6 million in city incentives, which includes an estimated $6.6 million, 75% rebate on city property taxes over 15 years. The other 25% of the rebate, or $2.2 million, will feed the city’s affordable housing fund. The local developer is also expected to receive $1 million in SAWS impact fee waivers.

The building will be approximately 400 feet tall, according to a report from the HDRC’s design review committee, which met in October to examine Weston Urban’s plans for the project.

Members of the committee complimented Weston Urban on the “beautiful” design, according to a report from the meeting. One member expressed concern that the grey brick exterior is out of character for San Antonio, but others said they did not share that concern.

GOOGLE MAPS / SA HERON
  • Google Maps / SA Heron
The San Antonio Heron is a nonprofit news organization dedicated to informing its readers about the changes to downtown and the surrounding communities.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

