San Antonio reports 992 new COVID-19 cases as number of Texas deaths nears 24,000

Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio

A public health worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site in San Antonio.

Bexar County tallied 992 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, bringing the total number of local infections since the start of the pandemic to 93,476.With no new fatalities reported, the San Antonio area's total toll remains at 1,418.

In addition, 697 patients are in local hospitals, 238 of them in intensive care and 125 on ventilators, according to San Antonio Metro Health. As of Saturday, 12% of staffed beds and 61% of ventilators were available.



The continued increase in local numbers comes as Texas reported more than 13,000 new cases statewide Saturday. State health officials also reported 235 additional deaths, bringing Texas' total death toll to 23,800.



Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

