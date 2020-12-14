San Antonio-based H-E-B will have 1,000 certified personnel conducting COVID-19 vaccinations

click to enlarge
Grocery giant H-E-B says has roughly 1,000 certified immunizers ready to help the state of Texas and the Centers for Disease Control roll out Pfizer's newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.
In a YouTube video posted Monday
, H-E-B Senior Pharmacy Director Donna Montemayor said the San Antonio-based chain has been training for months and will offer the vaccine as part of a three-phase plan initially targeting healthcare workers.
The first 19,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Texas Monday, according to the Texas Governor's Office. An additional 19 sites will receive 75,075 doses Tuesday.
H-E-B's initial distribution phase will include healthcare workers, community health providers, emergency personnel and the staff of long-term care facilities.
The next phase, which Montemayor said will take place “soon after" the first, is for people over the age of 65 and essential workers. The final phase, open to the rest of the public, is expected to occur in spring of 2021.
So far, the sole vaccine authorized by the Food and Drug Administration is from Pfizer and BioNTech, and requires two doses.
American biotech company Moderna’s vaccine, currently up for approval, could get the green light from the FDA later this week. It also requires two doses.
