No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, December 14, 2020

San Antonio-based H-E-B will have 1,000 certified personnel conducting COVID-19 vaccinations

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 4:15 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF H-E-B
  • Courtesy of H-E-B
Grocery giant H-E-B says has roughly 1,000 certified immunizers ready to help the state of Texas and the Centers for Disease Control roll out Pfizer's newly approved COVID-19 vaccine.

In a YouTube video posted Monday, H-E-B Senior Pharmacy Director Donna Montemayor said the San Antonio-based chain has been training for months and will offer the vaccine as part of a three-phase plan initially targeting healthcare workers.



The first 19,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Texas Monday, according to the Texas Governor's Office. An additional 19 sites will receive 75,075 doses Tuesday.

H-E-B's initial distribution phase will include healthcare workers, community health providers, emergency personnel and the staff of long-term care facilities.

The next phase, which Montemayor said will take place “soon after" the first, is for people over the age of 65 and essential workers. The final phase, open to the rest of the public, is expected to occur in spring of 2021.

So far, the sole vaccine authorized by the Food and Drug Administration is from Pfizer and BioNTech, and requires two doses.

American biotech company Moderna’s vaccine, currently up for approval, could get the green light from the FDA later this week. It also requires two doses.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Trending

Following the Flavor: Exploring San Antonio’s ever-evolving food truck scene is worth the drive
Glitter Political: Outgoing County Commissioner Kevin Wolff tips his hat after 15 years of public service
Actor Ricardo Chavira draws on his own family to portray patriarch in Selena: The Series
Space Chase: In pursuing Space Command, San Antonio once again looks for an outside savior
New Executive Chef Joseph Perez brings ‘hunger to learn’ to the reopened Esquire Tavern
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Museum Reach Lofts, rare affordable housing near San Antonio’s Pearl district, welcomes first residents Read More

  2. Woman with 5 kids carjacked man on San Antonio's West Side Saturday Read More

  3. San Antonio man sleeping in dumpster hospitalized after being thrown into garbage truck Read More

  4. Bexar County paid San Antonio Spurs $255,000 to use AT&T Center as a polling place Read More

  5. San Antonio reports 992 new COVID-19 cases as number of Texas deaths nears 24,000 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

December 2, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation