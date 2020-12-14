Monday, December 14, 2020
San Antonio man sleeping in dumpster hospitalized after being thrown into garbage truck
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 10:44 AM
A San Antonio man who was sleeping in a dumpster has been hospitalized with minor injuries after getting picked up by a garbage truck, KSAT reports
According to police, the incident occurred early Monday morning after a garbage truck picked up trash behind a KFC on the 8200 block of Bandera Road.
The man had been sleeping in the dumpster and was picked up along with the garbage. Police said the driver of the truck pulled over when he heard screaming and discovered the man trapped in the back of the truck.
The man was taken to University Hospital for treatment, according to KSAT.
