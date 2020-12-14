No News is Bad News. Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, December 14, 2020

Southwest Airlines to furlough over 150 San Antonio employees as early as March 2021

Posted By on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 2:40 PM

Following a 70% revenue loss in the third quarter 2020, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has informed the Texas Workforce Commission that it plans to furlough over 150 employees in San Antonio, the San Antonio Business Journal reports.

The carrier told the TWC that the furloughs are part of a cost-cutting effort that will impact nearly 1,200 workers statewide, beginning in March of 2021, the SABJ reports.



The airline said it has lost billions of dollars in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, and has yet to reach cost-saving agreements with several unions, which could facilitate protections from furloughs for union employees.

The airline says the furloughs — which will affect San Antonians in customer service agent, ramp operations, provisioning and freight agent positions — will be temporary, but will last longer than six months.

