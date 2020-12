Southwest Airlines to furlough over 150 San Antonio employees as early as March 2021

click image Pexels / Sourav Mishra

Following a 70% revenue loss in the third quarter 2020, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has informed the Texas Workforce Commission that it plans to furlough over 150 employees in San Antonio , thereports.The carrier told the TWC that the furloughs are part of a cost-cutting effort that will impact nearly 1,200 workers statewide, beginning in March of 2021, thereports.The airline said it has lost billions of dollars in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, and has yet to reach cost-saving agreements with several unions, which could facilitate protections from furloughs for union employees.The airline says the furloughs — which will affect San Antonians in customer service agent, ramp operations, provisioning and freight agent positions — will be temporary, but will last longer than six months.