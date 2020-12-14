Monday, December 14, 2020
Woman with 5 kids carjacked man on San Antonio's West Side Saturday
Posted
By Kelly Merka Nelson
on Mon, Dec 14, 2020 at 11:01 AM
click to enlarge
A woman with five children held a man at gunpoint on the West Side in an apparent carjacking on Saturday night, MySA reports
.
According to San Antonio police, the victim drove to Martinez Creek Trail to meet up with a female. Upon arrival, a woman with five children held him at gunpoint and demanded the keys to his Silver Nissan Rogue.
Officials said that the man relinquished his keys to the woman, who put the children in the car and drove away, headed northbound on Cincinnati Street toward Interstate 10.
The woman is still at large, according to MySA.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: San Antonio, Texas, SAPD, San Antonio Police, carjacking, carjacked, gunpoint, crime, car theft, Nissan Rogue, woman, five children, Image
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.