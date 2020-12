Woman with 5 kids carjacked man on San Antonio's West Side Saturday

click to enlarge Shutterstock

A woman with five children held a man at gunpoint on the West Side in an apparent carjacking on Saturday night, MySA reports According to San Antonio police, the victim drove to Martinez Creek Trail to meet up with a female. Upon arrival, a woman with five children held him at gunpoint and demanded the keys to his Silver Nissan Rogue.Officials said that the man relinquished his keys to the woman, who put the children in the car and drove away, headed northbound on Cincinnati Street toward Interstate 10.The woman is still at large, according to MySA.