Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger hospitalized after heart attack

Phil Hardberger speaks at an event announcing the completion of funding for the land bridge at his namesake park.

Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger, 86, suffered a mild heart attack Monday, less than a week after the inauguration of a land bridge at the city park bearing his name, according to media reports.A spokeswoman from the Phil Hardberger Park Conservancy told the Express-News on Tuesday that Hardberger was in “good condition” at a local hospital and is expected to be released soon.There is no timeline for Hardberger to return to work, the spokeswoman told the daily.Hardberger, who served as San Antonio mayor from 2005 to 2009, is recognized for his focus on developing parks and greenways for the city. Council named the 330-acre Phil Hardberger Park, which opened shortly after he left office, in his honor.The Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge, which opened Friday, connects the eastern and western portions of Hardberger Park across Wurzbach Parkway. The bridge is considered the largest operational wildlife crossing of its type in the U.S.